AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.3% on Friday
Recorder Report Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 06:40pm

The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar for the eighth successive session, appreciating 0.3% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 280.36 after an increase of Re0.75.

On Thursday, the rupee remained largely flat to settle at 281.11 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF’s SBA on Thursday. The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around $700 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 1.422 billion (about $1.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $8.15 billion as of January 5, but are set to get a boost.

Globally, the US dollar held steady against peer currencies on Friday, as investors weighed higher-than-expected US consumer price inflation against market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as soon as March.

US consumer prices increased in December as rents maintained their upward trend, edging 0.3% higher for the month and up an annual 3.4%, versus economists’ forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.2% gain and 3.2% rise, respectively.

Still, traders are pricing in a 73.2% chance for the first 25 basis point cut to come in March, with several more cuts to follow, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index was hovering around 102.26, down from Thursday’s high of 102.76 but well ahead of the five-month low of 100.61 hit in December when traders began to aggressively price in a raft of Fed cuts for this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 2.5% on Friday as the United States and Britain carried out air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks by the Iran-backed group on shipping in the Red Sea.

The attack added to market concerns about the potential impact a broader conflict in the Middle East would have on oil supplies from the region, especially those moving through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were up $1.95, or 2.5%, at $79.36 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were $1.99 firmer, or 2.8%, at $74.01, at 0931 GMT.

Each had climbed $2 in earlier trading. On Thursday, the benchmarks rose nearly 1%, pointing to a second straight weekly rise.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 280.36

OFFER                      Rs 280.56

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 52.00 paisa for buying and 44.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 279.15 and 281.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 63.00 paisa for buying and 70.00 paisa for selling, closing at 305.59 and 308.40, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 31.00 paisa for buying and 29.00 paisa for selling, closing at 75.99 and 76.70, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 6.00 paisa for buying and 5.00 paisa for selling, closing at 74.48 and 75.15, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID                            Rs 279.15

OFFER                      Rs 281.50

Pakistan Economy Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Exchange rates currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank IMF deal IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves Interbank market rates for dollar open market exchange rate IMF SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories