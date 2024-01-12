AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-12

‘Agri crops benefitting from fog sheet throughout Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: Agriculture crops are benefitting from the prevailing fog sheet throughout Punjab which is not letting the temperature drop to zero degree and transform into frost, said sources.

According to the sources, crops including potato, sugarcane and other rich water content crops are among the beneficiaries due to the absence of frost. It may effect per acre yield of crop in the absence of water supply. Arid areas crops including gram is also badly affected.

It may be noted that minimum temperature is 5C which used to drop to zero or even below zero in Punjab during the past years. The sources said the prevailing situation was also hindering westerly systems from showering rain, resulting into high pollution level and absence of water for the wheat crop.

It is worth noting that the current spell of westerly winds have crossed the country without showering impressive rain. There were traces or a maximum of 2 millimetres rain in South Punjab a day earlier, they added. According to the sources, the present situation would continue during the next two weeks.

It may be noted that Regional Director Met Shahid Abbas had predicted above normal rains, snowfall and temperatures during the current winter season.

He was of the view that there would be no long spells of fog in plain areas. Instead, there would be periodic patches of fog due to consistent rains, likely to start from the last week of December throughout the months of January and February.

However, the situation is quite adverse to his prediction but the RD Met is yet of the view that the prediction is relevant and the last week of January can witness heavy rain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture sugarcane Shahid Abbas Potato Agriculture crops

Comments

1000 characters

‘Agri crops benefitting from fog sheet throughout Punjab’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories