‘Agri crops benefitting from fog sheet throughout Punjab’

LAHORE: Agriculture crops are benefitting from the prevailing fog sheet throughout Punjab which is not letting the temperature drop to zero degree and transform into frost, said sources.

According to the sources, crops including potato, sugarcane and other rich water content crops are among the beneficiaries due to the absence of frost. It may effect per acre yield of crop in the absence of water supply. Arid areas crops including gram is also badly affected.

It may be noted that minimum temperature is 5C which used to drop to zero or even below zero in Punjab during the past years. The sources said the prevailing situation was also hindering westerly systems from showering rain, resulting into high pollution level and absence of water for the wheat crop.

It is worth noting that the current spell of westerly winds have crossed the country without showering impressive rain. There were traces or a maximum of 2 millimetres rain in South Punjab a day earlier, they added. According to the sources, the present situation would continue during the next two weeks.

It may be noted that Regional Director Met Shahid Abbas had predicted above normal rains, snowfall and temperatures during the current winter season.

He was of the view that there would be no long spells of fog in plain areas. Instead, there would be periodic patches of fog due to consistent rains, likely to start from the last week of December throughout the months of January and February.

However, the situation is quite adverse to his prediction but the RD Met is yet of the view that the prediction is relevant and the last week of January can witness heavy rain.

