CIP Lounge opened

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport inaugurated one of its CIP Lounges operated by Serena Hotels.
It is a significant development in the airport’s pursuit of enhancing the passenger experience.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport inaugurated one of its CIP Lounges operated by Serena Hotels.
It is a significant development in the airport’s pursuit of enhancing the passenger experience.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
454.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.82
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.60
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
490.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
454.95
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.82
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.20
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
198,544,259
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
33,897,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 12
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
27,385,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
25,888,278
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 12
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
22,427,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
19,125,010
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
15,697,012
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp / Jan 12
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
14,913,475
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
14,455,390
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Jan 12
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
13,816,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 11
|
281.31
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 11
|
281.11
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 11
|
145.29
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 11
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 11
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jan 11
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 10
|
5.46
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 11
|
4780.24
|
India Sensex / Jan 11
|
71721.18
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 11
|
35049.86
|
Nasdaq / Jan 11
|
14970.18
|
Hang Seng / Jan 11
|
16302.04
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 11
|
7576.59
|
Dow Jones / Jan 11
|
37711.02
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 11
|
16547.03
|
France CAC40 / Jan 11
|
7387.62
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 10
|
19235
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 11
|
72.67
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 11
|
185442
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 11
|
2028.86
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 11
|
81.36
Comments