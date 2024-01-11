AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 116.94 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.73%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.83%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.5%)
PPL 127.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.03%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
SNGP 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.57%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,621 Increased By 45.7 (0.69%)
BR30 23,901 Increased By 239 (1.01%)
KSE100 64,460 Increased By 539.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 21,542 Increased By 201.5 (0.94%)
Gold climbs on softer dollar as US inflation data looms

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 10:37am

Gold eked out gains on Thursday as the US dollar extended its retreat ahead of a US inflation report later in the day that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook this year.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,031.30 per ounce, as of 0448 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.4% to $2,035.40.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, on its second session of decline, making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

“US CPI looming, (gold) bears may be taking a cautious approach and lightening their load ahead of the event,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

All eyes are on US consumer price inflation (CPI) report due at 1330 GMT, followed by producer prices data on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year inflation at 3.2% in December, but think core inflation likely fell to 3.8%, its lowest since mid-2021.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Traders are betting on 140 basis points (bps) of interest rate cuts by the US central bank this year and a 69% chance they begin as soon as March, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.

“While Fed cuts seem likely, 140 bps could still be overly optimistic in my view. Core CPI is still roughly twice the Fed’s target and employment data remains strong,” Simpson added.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Earlier this week, a New York Fed report said consumers expect a decline in inflation while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman stated that the US central bank’s monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.

Spot gold may break support of $2,023 per ounce and fall into the $2,006-$2,016 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.6% to $23.01 per ounce, palladium gained 0.9% to $1,007.80, while platinum was up 0.2% at $920.58

