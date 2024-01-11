AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.58%)
FCCL 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.34%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 119.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.8%)
OGDC 123.35 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.89%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 126.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
SNGP 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,584 Increased By 8.4 (0.13%)
BR30 23,745 Increased By 83 (0.35%)
KSE100 64,041 Increased By 121 (0.19%)
KSE30 21,387 Increased By 46.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-11

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as Malaysia’s stockpile slipped to a four-month low.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 27 ringgit, or 0.72%, to 3,759 ringgit ($810.30) a metric ton on the closing.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons at December-end, the lowest since August.

Production is expected to further decline amid a seasonal cycle, Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at India-based Sunvin Group, said. “Palm oil (is) currently looking for support from soyoil, sunflower oil and crude oil markets.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.30% and its palm oil contract increased 3.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.21%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia in 2023 approved the replanting of 53,012 hectares (130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country’s palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-Jan. 10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tonnes from 386,986 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Exports of these products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons for Jan. 1-Jan 10 from 368,990 metric tons during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed around 2% on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage pared the previous day’s heavy losses. The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, was flattish against the US dollar.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil Malaysian ringgit MPOB global vegetable oils market

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories