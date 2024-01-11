Sluggish business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund. 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs16,500 per maund and 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024