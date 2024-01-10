AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
DGKC 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.58%)
FCCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.03%)
MLCF 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
OGDC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.35%)
PAEL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 126.63 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.26%)
PRL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
SEARL 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
SNGP 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
SSGC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,573 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.49%)
BR30 23,658 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 63,920 Decreased By -250.7 (-0.39%)
KSE30 21,341 Decreased By -114.8 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends up after Malaysia stockpile hits a four-month low

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:29pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as Malaysia’s stockpile slipped to a four-month low.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 27 ringgit, or 0.72%, to 3,759 ringgit ($810.30) a metric ton on the closing.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons at December-end, the lowest since August.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Production is expected to further decline amid a seasonal cycle, Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at India-based Sunvin Group, said.

“Palm oil (is) currently looking for support from soyoil, sunflower oil and crude oil markets.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.30% and its palm oil contract increased 3.29%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.21%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia in 2023 approved the replanting of 53,012 hectares(130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country’s palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-Jan. 10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tonnes from 386,986 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Exports of these products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons for Jan. 1-Jan. 10 from 368,990 metric tons during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed around 2% on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage pared the previous day’s heavy losses.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, was flattish against the U.S dollar.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends up after Malaysia stockpile hits a four-month low

Rupee sees 6th successive gain, settles at 281.13 against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif

KSE-100 extends losses as profit-taking persists

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Camera footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Read more stories