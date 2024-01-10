BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 9, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’
Read here for details.
- Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi
Read here for details.
- Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Wärtsilä secures 12-year agreement extension with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company
Read here for details.
- ‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan
Read here for details.
- PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process
Read here for details.
- Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye
Read here for details.
Comments