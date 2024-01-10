Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

Read here for details.

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Read here for details.

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Wärtsilä secures 12-year agreement extension with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company

Read here for details.

‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan

Read here for details.

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Read here for details.

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Read here for details.