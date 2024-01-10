AIRLINK 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
BOP 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
FFBL 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.25%)
FFL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
KEL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
KOSM 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.98%)
MLCF 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 122.79 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.45%)
PAEL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIAA 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
PPL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.56%)
PRL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.38%)
SEARL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
SNGP 77.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.58%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.72%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,612 Increased By 7.5 (0.11%)
BR30 23,755 Increased By 87.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 64,196 Increased By 25.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 21,451 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2024 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Wärtsilä secures 12-year agreement extension with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company

Read here for details.

  • ‘Dubai remains popular segment’: Emirates expects strong growth out of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Read here for details.

  • Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories