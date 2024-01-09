AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

BR Web Desk Published January 9, 2024 Updated January 9, 2024 03:46pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were indicted on Tuesday in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing in Adiala Jail where the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman is currently incarcerated after being convicted in the cipher case.

On Monday, the judge had adjourned their indictment in the Toshakhana and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust cases till today due to the absence of Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, her counsel filed an application seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance. The court later approved the exemption application.

Background

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Imran and his wife, saying that as former prime minister, Imran was presented with 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by him.

He did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees, NAB said.

The gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment, NAB said, adding that, Imran sold/misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for personal benefit.

The NAB said that investigation proceedings further revealed that Bushra being the wife of ex-PM, received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against a meager retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

Toshakhana case Imran Khan indicted

Comments

Hasnain Jan 09, 2024 03:43pm
The Compromised have crossed all red lines...they should flea before masses come after them.
Johnny Walker Jan 09, 2024 04:01pm
Seems like that some rulers and political parties are mortified by IK/PTI and want him incarcerated forever.
