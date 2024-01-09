Wärtsilä secures 12-year agreement extension with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company

Technology group Wärtsilä’s Operation & Maintenance (O&M) agreement with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (SNPC), a Pakistan-based independent power producer (IPP), has been extended for another 12 years.

The development was shared by Wärtsilä, a Finnish company which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment in the marine and energy markets, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The agreement covers the SNPC 1 and 2 power plants located in Sindh,” read the statement.

“Both plants are equipped with five Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines and one steam turbine generator for engine heat recovery, which ensures maximum electricity output. The combined output for the two plants is 100 MW. The rapid start-up time of the Wärtsilä 34SG engine allows quick response to any fluctuations in the grid,” it added.

SNPC is the first IPP built under a public-private partnership in Pakistan. The Government of Sindh holds a 49 % shareholding, while Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd, a private investor, holds 51 % shares.

SNPC has a Power Purchasing Agreement of 25 years out of which 19 years are remaining. “These plants’ significance is that they operate on local gas which reduces fuel costs,” read the statement.

“Our experience with Wärtsilä operating and maintaining these plants has been extremely positive. The plant’s performance has been both trouble-free and cost-effective, and this adds considerable value to our operations,” said SNPC.