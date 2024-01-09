AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

  • Will aim to invest up to Rs2bn a year in startups
BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:42pm

In a bid to facilitate dwindling startup investment in the country, the interim government has formally launched the ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’ (PSF), under which the government will invest up to Rs2 billion a year in the sector.

“Today we launched the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF) which will invest up to Rs2 billion every year in Pakistani startups,” said Dr Umar Saif, caretaker minister of IT & Telecom, and Science & Technology.

“PSF is designed to help a startup raise its first external investment,” he added.

The caretaker minister shared that over $800 million had been invested in Pakistani startups in the last few years. “Some of these startups are certainly on a journey to become unicorns.”

“Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the country, every household has a smartphone. There is no reason why we won’t have them (unicorns),” said Dr Saif.

Last year in October, Dr Saif, in a conversation with Business Recorder on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, said the caretaker government is establishing a ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’, using revenue from IGNITE – which in turn is funded by a portion of the federal government’s telecom receipts.

“We will use IGNITE, which gets a portion of the telecom revenue and a few billion rupees go into it every year,” Dr Saif had told Business Recorder at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This funding will be converted into a ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’.”

Dr Saif back then said the government would then become the “last check of equity-free capital in a venture capital round”.

What is PSF?

Explaining the PSF, the interim minister, in a tweet post on Tuesday, said that the fund is structured as an equity-free capital to help close a VC (Venture Capital) round for a startup.

“If you are a startup in Pakistan and a foreign VC is evaluating your startup for a $1 million investment, the VC only needs to invest $700,000 — the Pakistan Startup Fund will give you a grant of $300,000 to help close the round,” Dr Saif wrote in a tweet post.

“We won’t take any equity/shares in your startup or a board position etc. PSF is designed to lower the risk for international investors to invest in Pakistani startups; once we have written you a cheque, we won’t hassle you at all .. betting on you and your VC investors to drive your success,” he added.

“With PSF we hope to create a value of at least Rs50 billion per year in the startup ecosystem in Pakistan.”

Startups dismal run in 2023

Pakistan’s startups attracted a meagre $75.6 million in 2023, 77.2% lower year-on-year, as experts termed the drastic fall to the ‘normalising’ situation where high-interest rates and a global tight-fisted environment took toll on fund-raising endeavours.

The amount was in stark contrast to the funds attracted in 2021 and 2022 when they stood at $365.8 million – the highest ever – and $332.4 million, respectively.

Experts said the decline in startup funding was not just restricted to Pakistan, attributing the fall to a global phenomenon amid rising interest rates as the world started to recover from the pandemic from 2021 onwards.

Higher interest increases the opportunity cost of investing in startups. Simply put, investors tend to invest in much-less risky government and private interest-based instruments such as T-Bills and bonds.

Technology Startups startups in Pakistan IT sectors Pakistan Startups startup funding venture capital Pakistan startup sector Pakistan Startup Fund Pakistan IT sector

Comments

1000 characters
Hasnain Jan 09, 2024 01:53pm
Wow..what planet these dudes are living on...start up fund from scratch?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sugon Dzntz Jan 09, 2024 01:53pm
Before spending from an already cash strapped exchequer, someone should have done an analysis of what material progress made and successful startups as a result of public and private sector movement of entrepreneurship and startup incubation that started around 2006-07
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 09, 2024 01:59pm
This is one of the worst ideas any govt can do, not just pakistan i.e. give start up funds. If the start ups have potential, investors everywhere world wide who are looking for returns will invest. If the private sector is shy about investing, there is a reason. What does the govt know about investing. Eventually this will also be handed over to Munir's minions and we know where the funds will go.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Haq Jan 09, 2024 03:02pm
To distribute among few selected individuals.... Once caretakers are gone, tracks of these funds will disappear in thin air !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 09, 2024 03:22pm
Someone somewhere has their heads wrapped around something very contagious, and leading to nowhere. If they are mentally challenged, at least benchmark your non-efforts with that of others to learn how it is done. In todays BR news, ''India’s Tamil Nadu state has signed pacts totalling 6.64 trillion Indian rupees ($80 billion) in investments, ranging from Microsoft and suppliers to Apple to auto giants such as Hyundai Motor''.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jan 09, 2024 03:54pm
Before launching such a venture they need to ask themselves....why would someone start a venture in an environment that is unstable, high risk and completely unpredictable for doing business.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil tries to regain footing as Middle East crisis, OPEC supply in focus

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Read more stories