Pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI former secretary general Asad Umar and two sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 9 riots related cases.

Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before the court while an application for exemption from personal hearing was filed on behalf of Asad.

The court allowed the application of Asad Umar and extended the bail of all the three till February 10.

