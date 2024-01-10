Al-Qadir Trust scam: AC rejects IK’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail application in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust scam.

The court also issued perpetual arrest warrants for six accused including Malik Riaz, Shehzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, Zulfi Bukhari, Ahmed Ali Riaz, and Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi for not appearing before the court as well as issued orders to freeze their properties after declaring them as proclaimed offenders.

The court issued directives to freeze the bank accounts and vehicle registers in the name of these accused.

The court fixed January 17 for the indictment of Imran Khan, his wife, and others in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The NAB submitted asset details of Farah Gogi before the court. The accused owns 100 kanal land in Mohra Noor and seven other plots in Islamabad and Lahore.

The court also issued the orders to freeze 22 vehicles owned by Shehzadi. The accused also owns 29 bank accounts of local and foreign currency.

