LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Tuesday set aside a decision of the returning officer of NA-71, Sialkot and accepted the nomination papers of Rehana Dar, mother of PTI’s former leader Usman Dar.

Meanwhile another tribunal reserved its verdict on appeals of PTI President Parvez Elahi, his wife Qaisera Elahi and son Moonis Elahi against the rejection of their nomination papers from NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34 of Gujrat.

