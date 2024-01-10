Punjab govt allocate Rs148.5m for martyrs’ families

LAHORE: The Punjab government under the police martyrs package has allocated Rs.148.5 million for the accommodations of families of 11 martyrs.

Financial assistance from the district welfare fund has been distributed among 977 families, totaling more than Rs.26.2 million. More than Rs.1.96 million has been paid as last salaries to four different families of police martyrs in 2023.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana unveiled details of initiatives taken for the welfare of the ghazis and heirs of policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Kamyana stated that Lahore police distributed funds for dowries to 587 families, totaling Rs.37.85 million, and guzara allowance to 756 families, amounting to Rs.28.4 million. Similarly, scholarships for the children of employees were distributed among 1,263 families, totaling Rs.68.68 million, and Hafiz Quran children of 78 families received Rs.7.8 million, he said.

The CCPO remarked that the police department was continuously striving for the welfare of the families of martyrs. The commitment of Lahore police towards the well-being of the families of martyrs and ghazis reflects its dedication to serving those who have sacrificed for the greater good, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024