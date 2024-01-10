AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-10

Punjab govt allocate Rs148.5m for martyrs’ families

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Punjab government under the police martyrs package has allocated Rs.148.5 million for the accommodations of families of 11 martyrs.

Financial assistance from the district welfare fund has been distributed among 977 families, totaling more than Rs.26.2 million. More than Rs.1.96 million has been paid as last salaries to four different families of police martyrs in 2023.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana unveiled details of initiatives taken for the welfare of the ghazis and heirs of policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Kamyana stated that Lahore police distributed funds for dowries to 587 families, totaling Rs.37.85 million, and guzara allowance to 756 families, amounting to Rs.28.4 million. Similarly, scholarships for the children of employees were distributed among 1,263 families, totaling Rs.68.68 million, and Hafiz Quran children of 78 families received Rs.7.8 million, he said.

The CCPO remarked that the police department was continuously striving for the welfare of the families of martyrs. The commitment of Lahore police towards the well-being of the families of martyrs and ghazis reflects its dedication to serving those who have sacrificed for the greater good, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab govt Bilal Siddique Kamyana martyrs

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt allocate Rs148.5m for martyrs’ families

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories