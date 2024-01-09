AIRLINK 59.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.39%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.04%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.02%)
FCCL 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
HBL 115.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.07%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
MLCF 39.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
OGDC 122.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.41%)
PIAA 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.43%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
SEARL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.59%)
SNGP 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
SSGC 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
TRG 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.8%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,578 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 23,620 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.57%)
KSE100 64,029 Decreased By -208.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 21,409 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rebounds from three-week low on dollar retreat

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 12:16pm

Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday from a three-week low, helped by a softer dollar after an official US report showing that consumers expected lower inflation boosted hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.73 per ounce, as of 0458 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 18 on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,038.90 per ounce.

A New York (NY) Fed report out on Monday said consumers expected lower inflation as well as weaker income and spending over the next several years.

The NY Fed survey may help to provide some support for gold as it brings “further relief to the inflation picture and has provided more room for Fed officials to consider earlier rate cuts in 2024”, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Making bullion more attractive for foreign currency holders, the dollar index ticked lower, a day after marking its biggest daily decline in two weeks.

“Given the strong rebound in risk-on sentiment overnight, gold prices have to balance a dovish rate outlook with potential safe-haven outflows as well,” said Rong.

Last week’s stronger-than-expected jobs data, coupled with the latest Fed minutes that noted an uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts, had tempered sentiment for an early policy easing in the US Market participants are pricing in an about 62% chance of a rate cut by the US central bank in March, down from a nearly 90% probability seen before the New Year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors now await Thursday’s US consumer price inflation report for further clarity on the scale and depth of Fed’s rate cuts.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.11 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.3% to $948.42, and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,003.46.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rebounds from three-week low on dollar retreat

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil prices inch up as markets debate Middle East crisis and OPEC supply

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

Read more stories