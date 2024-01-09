BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Zaheer Abbasi Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Monday that an uninterrupted power supply to Karachi will be ensured with mutual cooperation of the government and K-Electric.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Kakar stated this while talking to a delegation of K-Electric led by Monis Abdullah Alvi, chief executive officer of Karachi Electric (KE) which met with the premier and thanked him for solving the long-standing problems of KE.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the Rs390 billion investment plan for K-Electric and approval of rates (tariff) for 640MW of renewable energy projects and provision of 1,000MW of additional electricity.

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

The investors have received a positive message from these measures, delegation informed the Prime Minister.

He directed the Ministry of Energy to find a permanent solution to other problems of KE through mutual consultation. He further directed that the purchasing power of electricity consumers and their welfare should be the focus of the policy.

The Prime Minister was briefed on various issues of KE during the meeting, the delegation included Chief Executive Officer KE Monis Abdullah Alvi, Chief Finance Officer KE Amir Ghazini, and Regulatory Officer Imran Qureshi.

The meeting was attended by Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Chairman Nepra Waseem Mukhtar, Chief Executive Officer Central Power Purchasing Agency Rehan Akhtar, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE electricity power supply K-Electric caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

