PAD launches crackdown against dealers overcharging fertilizer

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a crackdown against those fertilizer dealers who are overcharging to ensure provision of fertilizer at the government rates.

During the seven months of the current month, the department took action against 303 dealers involved in the sale of fertilizer at high prices and imposed a collective fine of Rs 3.441 million on 155 dealers. In addition to it, 3,279 bags of fertilizers were confiscated during the checking at various places.

Spokesman of the agriculture department said that the department was ensuring supply of quality fertilizers to the growers. He said that a zero tolerance policy had been adopted against overcharging or adulteration in the fertilizers. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nadir Chattha himself supervising the teams conducting checking of fertilizer dealers, he added.

The spokesman of Agriculture Department further said that complaints against those who were involved in price hike and black marketing could be lodged with the concerned Assistant Director, Deputy Director or Director Agriculture (Extension).

