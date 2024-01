ISLAMABAD: Dr Syed Asif Hussain Gardezi has been assigned the acting charge of secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to the reported resignation of Omar Hamid Khan as Secretary ECP.

Gardezi holds the position of Special Secretary-I at ECP. A notification of additional charge of secretary ECP been assigned to him was issued on Monday. According to ECP, Omar Hamid Khan is on medical rest due to health issues.

