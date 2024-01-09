BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-01-09

Bad taste theatrics

Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

EDITORIAL: Even if those few senators that passed the (non-binding) resolution about delaying the February election the other day didn’t realise it at the time, which is not possible, subsequent events would have drilled it in nonetheless that their theatrics were in very bad taste. And once again it is the business of the upper house, as it is so often carried out, that brings into disrepute the very institution that the democracy-starved public is, for all intents and purposes, bending over backwards to protect and promote.

All this needs to be put into perspective. A resolution that is not binding, passed by too few members to constitute a quorum, still managed to rattle the headlines just one month from a pivotal election.

Surely, this is not the kind of parliament or democracy everybody is making so much fuss about. Yet it does expose a dangerous loophole in the system of representative government as we have it.

Because, even as the resolution caused a bloodbath in the market, triggered a counter-resolution in the senate and promptly got dragged into Supreme Court to waste more of the judiciary’s time, there’s only the usual speculation about what really made those handful of senators sneak such controversy into the house’s proceedings.

Citing bad weather and worse security might serve as the perfect politically correct cover, but neither stands the test of history – elections have been held in worse weather and much worse security conditions – and everybody knows that those that pushed the resolution through constitute a pocket of puppets in parliament whose strings are pulled from far away.

It’s been a hard enough road to the elections, with the apex court itself having to put its foot down and crush all rumours of delay. Yet, as we are clearly seeing, even that’s not sufficed to keep a lid on all the chatter.

It should also be a surprise, especially for people lining up to vote, that no party has really started properly campaigning yet.

That’s because their manifestos are decades old, so it’s left to their campaign speeches to provide any direction about how they plan to pull the country out of its many crises; especially since top of the list is the financial collapse and subsequent high inflation that hurt the common man far more than the feudal/industrial elite that usually fills parliament.

Now, instead of addressing these issues and answering such questions, political parties have nothing more urgent on their agendas than flashing their democratic credentials by rubbishing the said resolution and demanding elections on time.

So we continue to take from for substance, pretending that an election itself assures democracy.

The people must realise, even if the politicians are happy to keep their heads buried in the sand, that elections are also about that indispensable element of the institution of democracy – accountability.

And just when elections are around the corner is also the best time to ask questions and demand answers.

And one very important question is just how long will we keep voting for parties that put people in the senate that sit idly by as it is allowed to embarrass parliament and country? If the politicians will not put an end to this theatre of the absurd, then the people must.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court apex court political parties of Pakistan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

Bad taste theatrics

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories