BAFL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
BIPL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.52%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
DGKC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.88%)
FABL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
FCCL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.66%)
FFL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.4%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
HBL 116.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.24%)
HUBC 120.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
OGDC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.4%)
PAEL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
PIOC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.25%)
PPL 125.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.84%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.8%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.39%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 82.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.61%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.05%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Precious metal miners drag FTSE 100 lower

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 02:39pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 on Monday extended losses from last week as precious metal miners tracked gold prices lower, while investors looked ahead to the start of the earnings reporting period and a slew of economic datasets this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2% by 0812 GMT, while the midcap index FTSE 250 edged 0.1% higher.

Precious metal miners led the losses among sectors, falling 1.6% to a near three-month low, as gold prices slipped on fading expectations of an early rate cut in the U.S.

The index fell close to 9% last week.

Shell slipped 1.6% as it flagged impairment charges of about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter, mainly related to the Singapore refining and chemicals hub the oil major is looking to sell.

CMC Markets soared 20% after the online trading platform raised its full-year operating income forecast on Monday, citing a strong third quarter driven by improved market conditions.

In economic data, U.S. inflation data on Thursday and the UK’s November GDP data on Friday will be on investors’ radar amid quarterly reports from some of the biggest retailers and homebuilders from Britain.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index LSE

Comments

1000 characters

Precious metal miners drag FTSE 100 lower

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Reko Diq project: Co asked to share logistic requirements

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Read more stories