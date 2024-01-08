BAFL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
BOP 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
DFML 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.91%)
FABL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
FCCL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.36%)
FFL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HBL 116.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.44%)
HUBC 121.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
OGDC 123.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 120.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.2%)
PPL 126.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.7%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TPLP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
TRG 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.45%)
UNITY 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 6,629 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 23,940 Decreased By -200.8 (-0.83%)
KSE100 64,460 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,551 Increased By 5.5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks hit 5-year lows on Taiwan, US tensions

Reuters Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 02:15pm

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip index hit a nearly five-year low on Monday, while Hong Kong stocks shed nearly 2% amid weakening confidence in the mainland economy and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was also dampened by news that China’s securities regulator is allowing mutual fund managers to sell more shares than they buy each day, removing a net-selling ban introduced late last year.

The CSI300 Index ended down 1.3%, its lowest closing level since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.4% to end at its lowest since April, 2022.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.9%, led by tech shares.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it detected three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The ministry on Saturday accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island’s people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections.

China stocks end first week of 2024 lower

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday the country will sanction five U.S. military manufacturers in response to the latest round of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

“Geopolitics remains a major focus – and, looking at the current macro environment, deglobalisation resulting from tensions between countries has the potential to split the world into a series of incompatible economies, leading to an unstable global economy,” Eugene Qian, China country head of UBS told the UBS Greater China Conference on Monday.

On China’s economy, he said “the property market remains fragile, with investor sentiment and activities settling at a lower level.”

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 Index tumbled nearly 3% to fresh record lows.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 3% to a 13-month low. An index tracking Chinese developers dropped 2.2%.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks hit 5-year lows on Taiwan, US tensions

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

KSE-100 retreats after gaining over 550 points

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Oil down more than 1% as Saudi price cuts offset Mid-East worries

Another importer booked for duty evasion

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Bangladesh PM Hasina secures fourth straight term as expected

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Read more stories