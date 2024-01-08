BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-08

Immunization drive begins in Punjab today

Safdar Rasheed Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

LAHORE: The first National Immunization Days (NIDs) of 2024 will commence on Monday (today) all over Punjab, confirmed the head of the polio programme and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Khizer Afzaal on Sunday.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days.

Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 22.50 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 16605 area in-charges, 3991 union council medical officers, over 84884 mobile polio team members, 4884 fixed team members and over 2664 transit team members.

The EOC coordinator directed the districts to make polio campaign a success saying the first national campaign of the year will lay a strong foundation for a polio free year and eventually eradication of the virus. “It is imperative that we start the year with a strong campaign and continue momentum against the virus. Amid polio virus circulation in other provinces, Punjab has not reported any polio case since October 2020 which is an achievement of the programme.

The positivity rate of polio environmental samples has also gone down by 1 per cent. After successful implementation of quality polio campaigns, samples from all environmental sites have been turned negative. However, movement of population from core reservoirs to Punjab was one the major causes of virus importation in Punjab”, cautioned the EOC coordinator.

The Punjab polio programme head praised polio workers saying that program’s health workers on the forefront continue to reach children in some of the hardest to reach areas with the singular goal to reach every last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future generations.

He also cautioned against them against complacency as country could not afford to let polio virus return to the province.

Afzaal ensure pledged that government of Punjab through health department was ensuring the safety and security of our frontline heroes. “Government and health department have pledged to make all efforts to provide essential support to workers and facilitate them during unforeseen challenges”, he ensured.

The EOC coordinator reiterated that multiple doses of polio drops offered the best protection against polio virus, highlighting the need to vaccinate every single child to achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation. “Parents must welcome polio teams whenever they come to knock at their doorsteps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

polio immunization drive NIDs National Immunization Days Punjab Emergency Operations Centre

Comments

1000 characters

Immunization drive begins in Punjab today

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Social media platforms face disruption

Read more stories