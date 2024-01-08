BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Fazl discusses Pak-Afghan tensions

NNI Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

KABUL: Jamait Ulema e Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, discussed on Sunday the ties between the two countries.

Rehman called on Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister in Kabul.

Earlier, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that they invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit the “Islamic Emirate”, adding that the JUI-F chief will be apprised of the interim Afghan government’s position on Pakistan.

The spokesman further claimed the interim Afghan government and the people were not against Pakistan. He added that Kabul will present its case and that of the Afghan people before the Maulana. “We have never been against Pakistan and its people,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Earlier Maulana Fazlur Rehman landed in Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday afternoon,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has proceeded to Afghanistan on the head of a 12-member delegation.

The JUI chief will meet top officials of the Afghanistan Emirate. He will consult on the peace and order situation between the two countries and will also discuss the matter of the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other organizations in Afghanistan.

Maulana Fazl is starting his week-long visit today at the invitation of the Afghan government.

Talking to a private TV channel the other day, the Maulana said that he has got the full mandate of the Government of Pakistan to visit Afghanistan.

He said that he was in favour of dialogue, but as far as negotiations with the TTP are concerned, a comprehensive strategy could be evolved only after seeing the ground realities.

It should be noted that on December 16, 2023, Sardar Ahmad Jan Shakib, Afghanistan’s interim ambassador to Pakistan, met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and invited him to visit Kabul.

The invitation was also confirmed by Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

