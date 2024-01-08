BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Six die in Hazara motorway accident

INP Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

HARIPUR: At least six people died while eight others injured in collision between construction machinery, passenger coach and a van on Hazara motorway on Sunday, rescue sources said.

According to details, construction machinery engaged in maintenance work near Shah Maqsood Interchange of Hazara motorway hit a Lahore bound passenger van coming from Mansehra. At same time, another Lahore bound passenger coach rammed into the two vehicles.

As a result of accident, six people lost their lives while eight others sustained injured.

The deceased included 25-year-old Sultan hailing from Battagram, 42-year-old Faisal hailing from Havelian, Shakil s/o Khalil belonging to Abbottabad, Abdul Qayyum s/o Mir Zaman from Manshera, daughter of Shakil from Abbottabad and 74-year-old Toor Gul belonging to Abbottabad.

The injured passengers were identified as Israr 60, from Kohat, Sami 27, from Abbottabad, Hussain 21, from Abbottabad, Abdullah son of Shahid, from Abbottabad, Alam Khan 40, from Mansehra, Alam Khan 24, from Jhangi, Usman, s/o Shakil, from Abbottabad and an unidentified person.

The team of Rescue 1122 Haripur conducted a one-hour operation, successfully extricating individuals trapped in the vehicles following the collision.

Medical teams on the scene provided initial aid to the injured before shifting them to the Trauma Center Haripur. Three severely injured victims were subsequently transferred to Abbottabad for further medical attention.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Edhi, and Motorway Police also played an active role in the rescue operation, working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident.

