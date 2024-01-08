Poultry prices soar in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The prices of poultry products particularly chicken in Abbottabad have experienced an unprecedented surge, reaching an alarming Rs 415 per kilogram.

This increase has unfortunately rendered farm chicken unaffordable for many, particularly impacting the economically disadvantaged sections of the population. The prices of the poultry products Sunday could not reduce, and a new wave of price hike hit the market.

The demand of the chicken has increased while supply remained unstable from the last few days in all over Hazara division.

According to the market, “Chicken price crossed 415 per kilogram; practically it has become an unavailable commodity for the middle class. A week earlier, poultry price was below 350 rupees per kilogram while yesterday the retail price has been hiked to Rs 423 per KG.”

As the issue continues to impact households, there is a growing call for the government to address this pressing matter promptly and effectively, demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the public.

The public is hopeful that authorities will heed these concerns and take decisive action to alleviate the burden on consumers grappling with the soaring prices of farm chicken in the region.