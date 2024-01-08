Govt not utilising available options towards Aafia’s release: Fowzia

ISLAMABAD: “There are many political and legal options available for early release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the US prison, but sadly the government of Pakistan is simply not utilising these options for the reasons better known to it.”

This was stated by Aafia Movement leader and noted neuro physician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui while addressing Aafia Siddiqui Conference here, organized by Team Aafia Pakistan. She said she said that the nations that don’t respect their daughters would never grow and prosper.

She said Pakistan is facing problems because our rulers the daughters of the nation. She said that the lawyer of Aafia Clive Smith was shocked to known about torture and sexual abuse meted out to Aafia. She asked would the Pakistani youth remain silent over these atrocities.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) KP chapter Ameer Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said that Aafia is the most oppressed woman of this century. She is innocent and never ever involved in terrorism or money laundering. He said due to the laudable role of the Islamabad High Court there is some developments in Aafia Siddiqui case.

He said that the illegal detention of Aafia Siddiqui is a great test for the Pakistani nation, as well as, the Ummah. He said all political parties should adopt a joint stance on the issue of Dr Aafia.

Defense of Human Right Pakistan Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua said that we fully support the struggle for release of Aafia. She asked the government of Pakistan to think about the options floated by Dr Fowzia to secure the release of Dr Aafia.

The lawyer of Dr Aafia, Clive Stafford Smith said that Dr Aafia’s release is possible if the government of Pakistan takes this issue with the US administration on official basis. He said Aafia is braving torture and abuse in the US prison and this matter also need to be taken with the US administration by the Pakistani government.

Aafia Foundation South Africa chapter leader Inayat Wadi said that Aafia Siddiqui is the victim of the war against terrorism. She is innocent but still suffering worst torture and abuse. He criticized the rulers of Pakistan over their apathy to Aafia.

Aafia Foundation USA founder Mauri Saalakhan said that we should study the fact sheet of Aafia Foundation to know who really Aafia Siddiqui is.

He said it is necessary to know the correct fact for securing her release. He said the international reaction against the genocide in Gaza should also be used to promote the cause of Aafia Siddiqui release. He said the Gaza genocide has unveiled the ugly face of America.