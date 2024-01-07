BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2024 07:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to rising oil prices amid persistent regional tensions stoked by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose 1.51% on Friday with Brent futures settling at $78.76 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up for a second consecutive session, ending 1.2% higher, with all sectors in positive territory.

Saudi Arabia cuts Feb Arab Light crude price to Asia to 27-month low

Alinma Bank advanced 4.9%, the sharpest rise in more than two months, and Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, climbed 1.5%.

Among the gainers, oil major Saudi Aramco and Arabian Pipes added 0.6% and 5.4% respectively.

The Qatari index edged up 0.1%, supported by gains in financial, communications and energy sectors with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, surging 1.4% and Qatar Navigation climbing 2.6%.

Meanwhile, top U.S and European diplomats sought ways on Sunday to keep the Gaza war from spreading further in the volatile Middle East.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.2% to 12,285

QATAR gained 0.1% to 10,444

EGYPT Closed

BAHRAIN added 0.3% to 1,978

OMAN gained 0.4% to 4,595

KUWAIT rose 1.1% to 7,730

