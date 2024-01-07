BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2024 11:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Newcastle United’s 3-0 victory over bitter rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday can act as a launch pad for the Premier League club’s campaign to get back on track, manager Eddie Howe said.

Daniel Ballard’s own goal and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak’s double helped the Magpies, who were off the back of just one win in their last eight matches in all competitions, end their wait for a derby victory against the Championship side since 2011.

With increasing pressure after exiting the Champions League and League Cup while also sitting ninth in the top flight, Howe said he was happy with his team’s display at the Stadium of Light.

When asked if Newcastle could use the win as a launch pad, Howe said: “Well, hopefully. That’s how we have to look at it. “Naturally, when you don’t win for a period of time, confidence can be affected. Our players are the same as any others. “Today will have done them the world of good.

We’ve not just won the game, but we’ve performed well, we’ve scored goals, we’ve kept a clean sheet so all round, it’s a very good day.“ Having crashed out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage in the last three seasons, Howe said Newcastle would love a deep run in the competition this time around.

Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

“The third round has not been kind to us the last couple of years, two difficult moments for us,” he added. “But those moments actually helped us grow. Now we stand here and we know we needed to win today, so we’re delighted to do that and yes, we’d love a run in the FA Cup.

It’s an important competition now for us.“ Newcastle will next host Manchester City in the league at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

FA Cup Premier League club Sunderland Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Comments

1000 characters

Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Bangladesh PM Hasina votes in general election boycotted by opponents

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

Read more stories