PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed an application for an early hearing of its appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s interim order to restore Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict nullifying party’s intra-party polls and subsequently, revoking the bat as its electoral symbol.

It has been prayed to the Supreme Court to fix its appeal for Monday (Jan 8), as it is an election matter and involves election symbol of a political party.

Former chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday filed an application for early hearing, submitting that in light of the PHC’s order the party would be out of the process and all its candidates would contest under separate symbols, and will open the door for floor crossing subsequently.

PTI challenges PHC order withdrawing bat symbol in SC

The PHC, on January 3, 2024, vacated the injunction order it had placed on the ECP’s order against the PTI’s intra-party election and its electoral symbol of “cricket bat” for the upcoming general elections.

The court accepted the ECP’s supplementary petition, saying that the injunction went beyond its defined limits and that the decision could impact elections across the country.

The ECP on December 22, had stripped the PTI of its electoral symbol for the February 8 election, saying that it had failed to hold intra-party polls — which saw Barrister Gohar Khan becoming the party chairman in accordance with its prevailing constitution and election laws.

The PTI’s appeal maintains that the ECP’s application was not admissible in the case, adding that the electoral watchdog cannot be a party to the case. It argues that the ECP’s decision was not backed by evidence.

It maintained that the interim relief originally granted by the PHC was given after hearing the ECP, which was reflected in the court’s December 26 order, therefore, yesterday’s PHC verdict was “not sustainable”.

