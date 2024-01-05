BAFL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
BIPL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.52%)
DFML 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.1%)
DGKC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.34%)
FABL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
FCCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FFL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
GGL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
HBL 117.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.71%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
KEL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.25%)
OGDC 126.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.17%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.57%)
PIOC 123.99 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.76%)
PPL 128.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
SSGC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.87%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
UNITY 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 34.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,374 Increased By 212.5 (0.88%)
KSE100 64,946 Increased By 306.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 21,702 Increased By 64.8 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for first weekly fall in four; US jobs data in focus

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 10:35am

Gold was headed for its first weekly drop in four on Friday, as reduced bets of an early interest rate cut in the US boosted the dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited a key employment report.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,045.57 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT.

It has declined about 0.8% so far in the week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,052.40.

“Gold is down this week as yields and the dollar rebound. That’s because markets have been scaling back Fed rate cut expectations since the start of the new year,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals and was headed for its best week since July, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, meanwhile, held above 4% and were on track for their best week since October.

Federal Reserve officials were convinced that inflation was coming under control but noted an elevated degree of uncertainty about the rate cut outlook, minutes of the Fed’s Dec. 12-13 meeting showed.

“The Fed has already signalled rate cuts this year, so now the question is of degree.

Once the excesses of Nov-Dec are corrected, the overall trend this year still favors gold gains (for now),“ added Spivak.

Gold declines as Powell’s speech moves into spotlight

Lower rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants have tempered their expectations of monetary policy easing by the Fed, pricing in about a 65% chance of a rate cut by March, compared with a 90% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors now await the US non-farm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT for further direction on rate outlook. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.11 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.7% to $950.12.

Palladium rose 0.6% to $1,042.68 after an eight-session slide.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for first weekly fall in four; US jobs data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Read more stories