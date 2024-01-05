BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Bank Alfalah launches 1000th branch, surpasses Rs2trn deposits

Published 05 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, achieved two significant milestones with the launch of its 1000th branch and the surpassing Rs 2 trillion deposits, reflecting its enduring commitment to growth and further solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in the country's banking sector.

The launch of the 1000th branch signifies a remarkable journey. Over 26 years ago, starting in 1997, when esteemed investors from Abu Dhabi, led by the Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, acquired three (3) branches of Habib Credit and Exchange Bank Limited in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. With the vision to transform the banking landscape in Pakistan and improve access to finance, the institution was renamed 'Bank Alfalah’, which has consistently prioritised innovation and customer-centricity for over two decades.

The significant milestone of surpassing Rs 2 trillion in deposits was achieved within only two and a half years after the Bank reached the Rs 1 trillion deposits mark. During this time, challenging economic conditions prevailed both nationally and internationally. Nevertheless, the Bank’s sturdy growth is a resounding testament to the dedication and resilience of the colleagues for outperforming in testing times.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, took pride in the Bank’s journey as a testament to its commitment to excellence. “Reaching the landmark of our 1000th branch and surpassing the milestone of Rs 2 trillion deposits, we reflect on our persistent efforts in transforming the banking landscape and reaffirm our resolve to focus on people's banking needs by reimagining a digital future. Our recent digital service strides highlight our dedication to innovative solutions redefining the banking landscape in Pakistan.”

