Jan 05, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-05

Karandaaz launches WeHub

Published 05 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Karandaaz successfully conducted specialised training sessions, in collaboration with DEMO, to train 145 women entrepreneurs in various cities across Pakistan, including Hunza, Gilgit, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Multan.

The “Dissemination of Information on Financial and Business Services to Women Entrepreneurs” initiative has made significant strides in empowering women entrepreneurs across Pakistan by addressing their enterprise development needs and equipping them with vital financial knowledge and skills to foster business growth.

Taking it further, Karandaaz has also launched a comprehensive Women Entrepreneurs Hub (WeHub), wehub. karandaaz.com.pk, which hosts a wealth of valuable resources, including instructional videos and materials offering essential financial and business knowledge for women entrepreneurs.

These resources are readily accessible on the Karandaaz website, ensuring that women entrepreneurs from all corners of Pakistan can equally benefit from this invaluable knowledge treasure trove to foster their business growth and gain financial acumen. WeHub represents a vital step in democratising access to crucial information and skills in the world of entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the successful completion of specialised training sessions, Sharjeel Murtaza, the Director for Digital Financial Services at Karandaaz, said, “The success of innovation can only be as much as its adoption.”

