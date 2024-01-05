HABIBMETRO strengthens its digital presence thru Kuickpay

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO recently signed an agreement with Kuickpay to further enhance its digital presence and provide its corporate customers with an extended array of seamless payment options.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior management from both organisations. Khurram Shahzad Khan - President & CEO, HABIBMETRO along with Amanullah Sheikh - Head Corporate, Investment & Transaction Banking, Muhammad Jawad Shami - Head Transaction Banking and Ahsen Abidi - Senior Manager Transaction Banking were present at the occasion. Kuickpay was represented by Syed Saqib Ali - Group CEO, Arbab Ali - Managing Director, Syed Tasawur Hussain - CCO and Umair Ahmed Baig - COO.

“Digital prowess is unarguably the foremost requirement in today’s banking,” Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO expressed his views at the ceremony while reiterating the Bank’s commitment to digital advancement.

“Kuickpay firmly believes in collaboration to continue its mission to enable its partners in streamlining their payment & collection mechanism through digital channels. Through this partnership, Kuickpay aims to complement HABIBMETRO’s vision of digitizing payments & collections for its corporate clients,” commented Saqib Ali Kazmi, CEO Kuickpay at the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024