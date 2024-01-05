ICT services: PTCL Group renews partnership with TPL Trakker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), and leading GPS tracking and IoT services provider, TPL Trakker have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art machine to machine (M2M) and ICT services to TPL Trakker under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and CEO, TPL Trakker, Rao Salman signed the agreement at TPL Trakker headquarters in Karachi, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Under this agreement, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to TPL Trakker, to enable the company’s premium and efficiency-boosting vehicle tracking, performance management, and other IoT services.

