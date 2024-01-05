BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-05

Oil falls on massive US fuel inventory builds

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LONDON: Oil prices fell 2% on Thursday, largely unwinding an earlier rally, as massive weekly gasoline and distillate stock builds overshadowed a larger-than-expected crude stock draw.

Brent crude fell by $1.57, or 2%, to $79.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EDT, after earlier rising over $1. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.47, or 2%, to $73.57.

Low fuel demand and large inventory increases in data from the US Energy Information Administration weighed on prices. Gasoline stocks rose by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels, their highest week-on-week rise in more than 30 years.

Distillate stocks rose last week by 10.1 million barrels to 125.9 million barrels. Distillate product supplied, a proxy for demand, fell to its lowest level since 1999, EIA data showed.

While crude inventories drew by 5.5 million barrels in the week, EIA data showed, much of that reflects shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

“The situation in the Red Sea has forced a lot of refiners and buyers of crude oil to go to the United States rather than sail their boat around the Horn of Africa,” Yawger said.

Oil prices Oil gasoline Red Sea Gasoline stocks US fuel

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls on massive US fuel inventory builds

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories