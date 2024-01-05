BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained tight and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained tight and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained low. The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 7,000 to 8,800 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund.

200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,600 per maund and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber increased was available at Rs 362 per kg.

