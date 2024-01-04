BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
BIPL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.19%)
DGKC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FABL 33.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
HUBC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.17%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
MLCF 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 123.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.28%)
PPL 128.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
SSGC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bumrah takes six as India are set 79 for victory in second South Africa Test

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 03:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN: India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6-61 as the tourists bowled South Africa out in their second innings for 176 on the stroke of lunch on the second day of the second and final Test at Newlands on Thursday and face a victory target of 79.

Bumrah bowled a superb probing line but also profited from poor shot selection by the home batters, who seemed in a hurry to score runs on a difficult wicket.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram blasted a quick-fire 106 from 103 balls as he defied the conditions but lost partners at regular intervals, which forced him to launch a blistering assault with the bat.

India will have plenty of belief they can level the series at 1-1 but having bowled South Africa out for 55 in the first innings of the match they will also be wary of getting through the new ball relatively unscathed.

After South Africa resumed their innings on 62 for three, David Bedingham was Bumrah’s first victim in the opening over of the morning as he chased a delivery outside off-stump and was caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul for 11.

Kyle Verreynne tried an ill-advised pull and was caught at mid-on by Mohammed Siraj for 9, before Marco Jansen was caught and bowled by Bumrah for 11.

Keshav Maharaj became the seamer’s fourth victim of his spell when he guided a delivery to Shreyas Iyer at slip when he had 3.

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

Markram took the attack to India and it worked as he raced to his century in 99 balls but played one big shot to many as he skied a Mohammed Siraj delivery to Rohit Sharma at mid-off to end an innings of 17 fours and two sixes.

South Africa eked out a further 14 runs before Bumrah claimed his sixth wicket to end the home side’s resistance.

South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs.

KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj india vs south africa test

Comments

1000 characters

Bumrah takes six as India are set 79 for victory in second South Africa Test

Rupee records back-to-back gain, settles at 281.67 against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Govt establishes specialised tribunal for Pakistan’s telecom sector

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB convicts

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

Read more stories