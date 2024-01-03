BAFL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
GGL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HBL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
OGDC 127.30 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.58%)
PAEL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PIOC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PPL 129.68 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.92%)
PRL 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
SSGC 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,673 Increased By 36.9 (0.56%)
BR30 24,196 Increased By 203.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa win toss, bat first in second Test v India

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 01:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against India amid glorious sunshine at Newlands on Wednesday as the hosts seek a series sweep against the top ranked side in the world.

South Arica have made three changes to the team that won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs on a lively wicket in Pretoria.

Middle order batter Tristan Stubbs makes his debut in the place of injured regular captain Temba Bavuma.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj earns his 50th cap in the place of injured Gerald Coetzee and seamer Lungi Ngidi comes into the team for Keegan Petersen as the hosts opt for an extra bowler.

“It looks an interesting wicket, a few snakes in it, hopefully it comes to the fore when we bowl,” Elgar said. “It is a big hurdle for us and a big Test, this is our marquee game for the season. We have to start well.”

Coetzee out of the attack for South Africa

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he would have batted first had he won the toss as the visitors made two changes.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from back spasms and replaces Ravichandran Ashwin, while seamer Mukesh Kumar comes in to play his second Test for Shardul Thakur.

“There will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we can cash in on it,” Rohit said. “It is important for us to forget what has happened in the past, it is about the present.”

The match is a final in his 12-year Test career for Elgar, who announced his retirement ahead of the series.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt.), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa VS India Test

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa win toss, bat first in second Test v India

Rupee registers gains, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after crossing 65,200

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Oil prices steady as economic concerns offset Red Sea supply worries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan fight back from 96-5 to 313 to frustrate Australia

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Read more stories