BAFL 48.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.35%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.42%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
OGDC 125.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.34%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.65%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.37%)
PRL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
SSGC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
TRG 85.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 6,657 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.19%)
BR30 24,134 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.26%)
KSE100 64,582 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,627 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Karunaratne as Sri Lanka Test captain

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 01:36pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

COLOMBO: All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva will take over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain of Sri Lanka’s Test side, the country’s cricket board (SLC) said on Thursday.

Karunaratne skippered Sri Lanka in 30 Tests over four years, winning 12, losing 12 and drawing six. Spin-bowling all-rounder de Silva, who has played 51 Tests, will begin his tenure with a one-off Test against Afghanistan next month.

The change comes after SLC replaced Dasun Sanaka as white-ball captain on Sunday, putting Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga in charge of the one-day and T20 squads respectively.

Warner out for 34 in farewell Test as rain thwarts Pakistan

Sri Lanka finished ninth of 10 teams at the 50-overs World Cup in India late last year, which prompted SLC to install a new selection committee led by former opener Upul Tharanga.

Afghanistan Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne Dhananjaya de Silva Sri Lanka Test captain Afghanistan vs sri lanka test Dasun Sanaka

Comments

1000 characters

Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Karunaratne as Sri Lanka Test captain

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read more stories