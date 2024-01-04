Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Read here for details.

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

Read here for details.

JDW Sugar Mills to set up ethanol distillery

Read here for details.

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Read here for details.

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Read here for details.

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read here for details.

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read here for details.

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to maintain ongoing engagement with Afghanistan

Read here for details.

PTI stripped of ‘bat’ symbol again as PHC restores ECP decision

Read here for details.

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Read here for details.