BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
BIPL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 40.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
PAEL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PIOC 121.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.52%)
PRL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 78.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 85.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
UNITY 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,688 Increased By 17.4 (0.26%)
BR30 24,195 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 64,782 Increased By 135.3 (0.21%)
KSE30 21,709 Increased By 74.3 (0.34%)
Jan 04, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jan, 2024 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

Read here for details.

  • JDW Sugar Mills to set up ethanol distillery

Read here for details.

  • Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Read here for details.

  • SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Read here for details.

  • Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read here for details.

  • Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reaffirms commitment to maintain ongoing engagement with Afghanistan

Read here for details.

  • PTI stripped of ‘bat’ symbol again as PHC restores ECP decision

Read here for details.

  • ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Read here for details.

