SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) expressed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders, and market manipulators, which have impacted the economic trajectory and provide immediate relief to common citizens.

The SIFC convened the 8th meeting of its Apex Committee on Wednesday to review various projects and initiatives being pursued through the platform of the council.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and attended by chief of army staff, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The federal ministries presented progress on the projects being steered in key sectors and gave plans for the timely realisation of the envisaged investments.

The committee showed satisfaction on the overall progress achieved in the key sectors under the SIFC.

The committee appreciated the enhancing level of economic engagements with friendly countries including finalisation of Bilateral Investment Treaty with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as signing of MoUs and Framework Agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait respectively.

The forum gave directions to convert these sovereign commitments into economic reality at a fast pace.

The committee reviewed progress on privatisation and acknowledged the collaborative approach of various stakeholders in timely completion of various critical benchmarks and gave directions to maintain the momentum.

The committee reviewed progress on various measures being undertaken to improve the investment climate and approved various policy-level interventions to further facilitate the investors including strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee also developed a consensus on fast-tracking the infrastructural development to facilitate the investors, especially in remote areas of the country.

The committee appreciated the ongoing inclusive approach towards human resource development to support emerging needs in key sectors of the economy.

The chief of army staff assured unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives aimed at economic recovery of the country.

At the end, the caretaker prime minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various SIFC’s initiatives to ensure their accomplishment within stipulated timeframe.

