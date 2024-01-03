BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to maintain ongoing engagement with Afghanistan

  • Jilani says he had a productive meeting with Kandahar Governor Mullah Shirin
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:40pm

Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining ongoing engagement and fostering mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.

The pledge was made by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani during his meeting today with Kandahar Governor Mullah Shirin.

FM Jilani posted on social media platform X that he had a "productive meeting" with Akhund in which he stressed that it was imperative to address all issues to maximize trade and connectivity.”

The Afghan embassy posted earlier in the day that the sixth meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Coordination Committee would be held in Islamabad today.

“During this meeting, as a follow-up to previous sessions, participants will engage in discussions and make essential decisions concerning the resolution of potential conflicts along the Durand Line and the establishment of essential facilities for people on both sides,” it had said.

The meeting comes days after Pakistan reiterated its “deep” concerns at the possession and use of modern sophisticated weapons by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and also emphasised the need for “collaborative action” by the international community to neutralise the threat emanating from Afghanistan.

