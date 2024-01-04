BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-04

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sporting a Charlie Chaplin moustache

Anjum Ibrahim Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 06:12am

“So is the present more important than say legacy?” “If you ask me, then I would say both – I want an easy present life and would like to be remembered well when I die.”

“Or remembered at all! My next question is how many caretaker prime ministers have we had in this country?”

“Well, that’s a tough one, I remember Nasirul Mulk….”

“He was appointed in 2018, less than six years ago, right? How about the one before? The sixth Caretaker Prime Minister?”

“Was it Khoso? I remember, he was an Election Commission of Pakistan appointee.”

“And the one before?”

“Nah, caretakers are kinda forgettable – I mean, I recall the prime ministers, elected or those selected by Musharraf.”

“Precisely. My point is that the caretakers shelf life is not that long, and Kakar may not be remembered when his son is old enough to join politics.”

“On a facetious note, the kid would perhaps be the most welltravelled First Child at the taxpayers’ expense considering his dad is touring the world capitals as if tourism is going to go out of style…”

“Leave it be, those kids in politics are fair game, I mean Notification Maryam Nawaz…”

“Right, but going back to Kakar sahib he will go on the Guinness Book of Records…”

“For what? For being the only caretaker to sport a Charlie Chaplin moustache?”

“Hey, don’t be facetious.”

“Then for what? Not learning a lesson and continuing to hold court with students who challenged him and coming out in a bad light?”

“That’s a matter of opinion, my friend. Anyway, I reckon Kakar will go down in caretaker history as the longest serving caretaker of all time – he has already surpassed the previous record held by Soomro who served for 4 months and eight days …”

“When was Kakar installed?”

“Independence Day.”

“But you know his legacy of being the longest serving caretaker prime minister can be broken in years to come.”

“Indeed it can. Anyway, for a caretaker, the now is more important than legacy.”

“That seems to apply to our elected prime ministers as well as the selected.”

