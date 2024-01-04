BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Emirates, PCAA celebrate 25 years of collaboration

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Emirates Airlines and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) celebrated 25 years of collaboration on Wednesday.

A commemorative event was held at the airport acknowledging the airline’s continued success in operations to/from country’s capital, Islamabad.

Higher Emirates management expressed gratitude to Pakistan CAA and airport officials for outstanding services.

Key airport officials received certificates of appreciation personally signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al-Makhdoom, the Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, in recognition of professional excellence and ensuring successful airline operations.

The celebration included a cake cutting ceremony, symbolizing the sweetness of their shared journey and success. Since 1999, Emirates has grown from four flights per week at Benazir Bhutto International Airport to 10 flights per week from Islamabad International Airport, reflecting its commitment to connectivity and excellence.

The airport and airline have played a pivotal role in connecting Pakistan’s capital to the world, providing seamless travel experiences and contributing to regional economic and cultural growth. The airport remains committed to Emirates’ mission of world-class air travel and the anniversary celebrates the enduring success of their shared commitment.

