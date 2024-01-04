Approval of Maryam’s nomination papers challenged

LAHORE: A voter from constituency PP-80 Sargodha has challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz from PP-80.

The appellant Ali Hassan Shah through his counsel contended that Maryam filed a false affidavit along with her nomination papers.

He said the respondent also failed to disclose complete details of her properties in the nomination papers.

He, therefore, prayed to the tribunal to set aside the decision of Returning Officer accepting the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

