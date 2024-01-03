Peshawar High Court grants transit bail to Zartaj Gul

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday approved transit bail filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul, Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice PHC Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, who travelled from Islamabad to Peshawar late at night, heard Zartaj Gul’s transit bail plea as she refused to leave the premises of the court amid fears of arrest by the police as she awaited the hearing of her plea for transit bail.

The PHC CJP summoned CCPO and SSP Operation.

Earlier, Zartaj Gul got emotional and issued an apology over the tragic events that unfolded following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9.

Talking to the media at PHC following submitting a transit bail plea, the PTI leader expressed uncertainty about the upcoming election, saying, “I can’t say whether I am contesting the election or a war.”

Concerns about her potential arrest were raised as she revealed the presence of the police force outside, prompting her to appeal for bail. “I can go to any court; the whole country is ours. I will not leave here until I get bail,” she asserted.

Addressing voters, Zartaj Gul urged them not to panic, maintaining faith in the constitution and the law.