BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine needs ‘stable’ aid from West to keep economy afloat: ministry

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2024 07:21pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s prime minister on Wednesday said Kyiv counted on Western allies’ steady financial support, estimating it needed around $37 billion this year.

The announcement comes as uncertainties surround EU and US aid to Ukraine, with both major allies mired in political divisions.

“This year’s needs exceed $37 billion. We count on regular, stable and timely assistance from partners,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a government meeting.

In comparison, Ukraine received $42.6 billion in external financing in 2023, 27 percent of which was donations, he said.

Deadly strikes hit Ukraine, Russia border

Shmygal listed the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund, Japan, Canada, Britain and the World Bank as Ukraine’s main backers.

But an EU aid package worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion) has been stuck in Brussels by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while the US Congress remains divided on sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90 percent from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war, according to a Kiel Institute survey from December.

“The outlook is unclear, since the largest pending aid commitment – by the European Union – has not been finally approved, and aid by the US has been on the decline,” the institute said.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine’s allies and multilateral organisations have pledged nearly 255 billion euros in aid, of which 141 billion euros are in financial aid, 98 billion euros in military aid and nearly 16 billion euros in humanitarian aid.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine needs ‘stable’ aid from West to keep economy afloat: ministry

Rupee registers gain, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

Stocks end session in green, KSE-100 up nearly 0.5%

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

‘Existential crisis’: tax the undocumented sector, urges PBC

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

JDW Sugar Mills to set up ethanol distillery

Oil climbs as supply concerns deepen with Libyan oilfield disruption

Read more stories