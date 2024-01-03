BAFL 49.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
BIPL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
BOP 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 83.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.89%)
FABL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
FFL 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 118.61 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.72%)
HUBC 121.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
OGDC 126.76 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.14%)
PAEL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.41%)
PIOC 123.53 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.63%)
PPL 129.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.62%)
PRL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.76%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 6,710 Increased By 74.2 (1.12%)
BR30 24,444 Increased By 451 (1.88%)
KSE100 64,966 Increased By 616.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 21,735 Increased By 168.2 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:39am

Oil prices stabilised in early Asian trade on Wednesday after sharp moves earlier in the week, as markets weighed concerns about the U.S. economy and potential supply disruptions from ongoing tensions in the Red Sea.

Brent crude slipped 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $75.88 a barrel by 0300 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $70.42 a barrel.

Oil prices had climbed around $2 earlier in the week following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels over the weekend and the reported arrival of an Iranian warship on Monday. A wider conflict could close crucial waterways for oil transportation and disrupt trade flows.

However, the market fell in the previous session as market optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of Federal Reserve minutes and jobs data.

“Energy markets were unable to escape the broader pressure seen on risk assets with equity markets also weaker. The weakness in oil comes despite a ratcheting up in tensions in the Middle East,” said ING analysts in a client note.

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Expectations of ample supply in the first half of 2024 have kept a lid on prices ahead of OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early February. An exact date has not been decided, three sources from the alliance said.

“While the geopolitical situation is a concern for the oil market, a fairly comfortable oil balance over the first half of 2024 does help to ease some of these worries,” said ING analysts.

“Given the scale of cuts we are already seeing, it will be increasingly difficult for the group to cut more if needed over the course of 2024,” they said, pointing to the fact that recent cuts have been driven by voluntary reductions, rather than group-wide cuts.

Ahead of weekly U.S. crude and product inventory reports, analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stockpiles fell last week, while distillate and gasoline stocks likely rose.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group is due at 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the New Year’s holiday on Monday.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil Palm oil market crude oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Rizwan, Salman fight back after dire Pakistan start to third Test

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

Read more stories