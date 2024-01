LAHORE: A city court on Tuesday sent PTI activist Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand in a May 9 case of attack on the PML-N party office.

Police presented the activist before a duty judge at the sessions’ court. The investigating officer stated that further custody of the suspect was required to complete the investigation.

The court, however, rejected the plea and sent Sanam Javed to jail on judicial remand.

